Ohioans Should Start to Receive Stimulus Funds This Week

About half of Ohioans eligible for coronavirus stimulus payments from the federal government could get the funds as soon as Wednesday.

Individuals making less than $75,000 per year are eligible for a payment of $1,200. Couples making less than $150,000 annually will get $2,400. Each child claimed as a dependent qualifies for an additional $500.

In a conference call with reporters, Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) said many Ohioans will see the money pop up in their bank accounts.

"If you have filed your taxes in the last couple years, 2018 and 2019, and about more than half of Ohioans have, you will receive it as a direct deposit in your account."

For Ohioans who did not file recent tax returns, like those on Social Security, Portman said they may have to wait about a week. And some should expect a paper check in the mail.

The Internal Revenue Service has created a website for non-filers to register for stimulus payments.

The payments are part of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress.