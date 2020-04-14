© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohioans Should Start to Receive Stimulus Funds This Week

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published April 14, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
photo of money
SHUTTERSTOCK
The stimulus funds will be directly deposited into accounts of those who've recently filed taxes electronically.

About half of Ohioans eligible for coronavirus stimulus payments from the federal government could get the funds as soon as Wednesday. 

Individuals making less than $75,000 per year are eligible for a payment of $1,200. Couples making less than $150,000 annually will get $2,400. Each child claimed as a dependent qualifies for an additional $500.

In a conference call with reporters, Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) said many Ohioans will see the money pop up in their bank accounts.

"If you have filed your taxes in the last couple years, 2018 and 2019, and about more than half of Ohioans have, you will receive it as a direct deposit in your account."

For Ohioans who did not file recent tax returns, like those on Social Security, Portman said they may have to wait about a week. And some should expect a paper check in the mail.

The Internal Revenue Service has created a website for non-filers to register for stimulus payments.

The payments are part of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed by Congress.

Tags

EconomyStimulusstimulus relief checksCOVID-19Sen. Rob Portmancoronavirus
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.  
See stories by Mark Arehart
Related Content