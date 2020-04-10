Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation Moves Up Dividend Checks

Five times since 2013, returns from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation investment fund have been strong enough that the agency has sent out checks to employers.

Administrator and CEO Stephanie McCloud said it will send out checks a few months earlier this time. About $1.4 billion will go to private employers and $200 million to counties, cities, townships and schools.

“Checks will be applied to any arrearages first, and then they’ll receive the rest of it," McCloud said. "And that will be one less bill they’ll need to worry about.”

That means if employers are deferring BWC premium installment payments for March through May, which the state is allowing, those payments will be deducted from their checks. And the BWC says it will review things in June, and another deferment may be possible.