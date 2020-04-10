© 2020 WKSU
Economy
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation Moves Up Dividend Checks

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 10, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
photo of the Bureau of Workers Compensation
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation office in Columbus.

Five times since 2013, returns from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation investment fund have been strong enough that the agency has sent out checks to employers.  

Administrator and CEO Stephanie McCloud said it will send out checks a few months earlier this time. About $1.4 billion will go to private employers and $200 million to counties, cities, townships and schools.

“Checks will be applied to any arrearages first, and then they’ll receive the rest of it," McCloud said. "And that will be one less bill they’ll need to worry about.”

That means if employers are deferring BWC premium installment payments for March through May, which the state is allowing, those payments will be deducted from their checks. And the BWC says it will review things in June, and another deferment may be possible.

EconomyBureau of Workers Compensationdividend checkscoronavirusOhio economy
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
