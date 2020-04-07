Coronavirus In Ohio: Bipartisan Task Force Assembled To Help Economic Recovery

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder named 24 lawmakers to a bipartisan task force that will research economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task force met remotely Monday. It plans to invite guests from sectors like retail, manufacturing and recreation to help brainstorm ways to boost economic recovery after the pandemic ends.

Speaking on WOSU's All Sides with Ann Fisher Tuesday , Householder said he went through a similar economic crisis when he served as Speaker in 2001, becuase of the September 11 attacks.

“The difference this time is because of the health care crisis, our expenses are going through the roof because of the virus, and what it takes for us to be able to provide services for Ohioans while the same time our revenues have fallen off the ledge,” Householder said.

Householder said the government carefully considered which businesses to close before acting.

“I’ve got people that constantly question me on, ‘Hey, when am I gonna open the doors again? I’ve got loans that are due, I’ve got employees that are biting at the bit to get back,'" Householder says. "It’s impacting people’s lives."

Ohio’s budget office reported Monday that preliminary March tax receipts fell 10.5% or $159 million below expectations.

