Economy
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio's Unemployment Rate Skyrockets

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published March 19, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT

It probably comes as no surprise that unemployment claims in Ohio have skyrocketed this week as businesses continue to temporarily close and lay off workers to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. 

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says 111,055 Ohioans applied for unemployment from Sunday through Wednesday of this week. Compare that to the same period last week when 3,895 applied for jobless benefits.

Many employees who are being laid off right now wouldn’t have qualified for unemployment under previous rules but the program has been changed in recent days to make anyone who is laid off as a direct result of COVID-19 immediately eligible for benefits.

Anyone needing to file can do it online at unemployment.ohio.gov. Businesses throughout the state are continuing to temporarily close their doors, often under state order, so the number of Ohioans filing for unemployment is expected to climb.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
