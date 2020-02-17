© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Despite Growth, New Survey Finds Northeast Ohio Manufacturers Still Face Challenges

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published February 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST
A photo of a factory worker.
CONSUMER ENERGY ALLIANCE
Northeast Ohio's manufacturing industry has seen growth but needs to adopt new technology to reach its full potential according to MAGNET.

Northeast Ohio manufacturers are facing two main challenges—finding skilled workers and adopting new technology. That’s according to an annual survey of nearly 700 Ohio companies.

Team NEO and manufacturing advocacy group MAGNET found 56 percent of those who responded to the survey reported increased revenue last year. Nearly three quarters expect revenue growth this year.

But MAGNET President and CEO Ethan Karp believes the industry has been slow to adopt technology, such as robots or artificial intelligence, that could help it grow further.

“And if it is that technology that’s really going to make the next generation of manufacturing soar, we’ve got a long way to go.”

By 2025, the survey predicts more than 46,000 annual manufacturing-related job openings.

Tags

EconomyManufacturing in OhioEthan KarpMAGNETTeam NEOJacob Duritsky
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Related Content