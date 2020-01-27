© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Minimum Wage Increase Takes a Step Toward the Ballot

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Karen Kasler
Published January 27, 2020 at 9:19 PM EST
coins stacked in front of the words minimum wage
AUDREY POPOV
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Ohio voters could decide on a constitutional amendment to increase the minimum wage.

Ohioans are one step closer to voting on a proposed constitutional amendment that would raise the state’s minimum wage. 

Attorney General Dave Yost certified the “Raise the Wage Ohio Amendment” because it had the necessary signatures and its summary language was deemed to be fair and truthful.

That means the group that wants to raise the wage can take it to the Ohio Ballot Board for approval. If and when that happens, the group can begin collecting petition signatures.

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the minimum wage to $9.60 an hour. It would increase every year, so that by 2025 it would be up to $13 per hour. After that point, the rate would automatically adjust for inflation every year.

