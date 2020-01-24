© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio Unemployment Stays the Same in December

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 24, 2020 at 8:22 PM EST
a photo of a "help wanted" sign
LOUIS ROTH

The latest numbers from state officials show that Ohio's unemployment rate didn't change at all in December.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says the unemployment rate in Ohio stayed at 4.2% in December, same as November. And it's down nearly half a point since December 2018. 

Looking at the numbers over the year, the state says Ohio saw the addition of more than 27,000 jobs in 2019. 

But critics have said Ohio's job growth last year was the same as in 2018, and it lags behind the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.

Job growth was a major topic of conversation during President Donald Trump's last campaign stop in Ohio and will likely continue to be a main talking point throughout the 2020 election.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
