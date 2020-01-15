Amazon Adding 1,500 Workers For New Distribution Center In West Jefferson

Amazon has started hiring more than 1,500 workers for a new distribution center in West Jefferson.

Workers at the 855,000 square foot facility will earn at least $15 an hour to gather, pack and ship packages.

The company says full-time employees will also receive health care benefits, a 401(k) retirement plan with a 50% match, and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave. The company also will cover 95% of workers' college tuition for courses in high-demand areas.

Amazon stated in a news release that it "has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs." Those could be in the corporate offices, retail, distribution centers, tech hubs and transportation areas.

The West Jefferson facility is the latest part of an effort by Amazon to expand in Central Ohio. The company already operates warehouses in Etna and Obetz, as well as data centers in Dublin, Hilliard and New Albany.

Amazon has six other distribution centers across the state and last year announced plans to build a distribution center in Rossford near Toledo and in Akron on the site of the former Rolling Acres Mall.

