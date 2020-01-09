© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Economy

Pew Report Shows Ohio Taxes in Middle of the Pack

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published January 9, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST
A new national report shows once again, Ohio is in the middle of the pack of all 50 states on taxes, spending and other areas that have an impact on policy – except one.

The Pew Charitable Trusts report shows Ohio has more stable mix of different kinds of taxes coming in every year than 37 other states.  But incoming tax revenue is down more than 6 percent since the Great Recession in 2008, the peak of tax collections for Ohio and nearly every other state.  Medicaid spending, which is more than 40 percent of the budget, has grown almost 5 percent since 2000, and Pew says the state could operate on its rainy day savings for 23 days. Both of those figures are right in the middle for all states. But Ohio was 9th from the bottom in population growth, increasing just .15% per year in the decade from 2008 to 2018.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
