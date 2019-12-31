© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Gas Prices Rise During the Holiday Season

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 31, 2019 at 12:41 PM EST
photo of a gas nozzle filling up a car
MARIDAV
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Ohioans can expect to pay up to 30 cents more than this time last year at the pump.

Ohioans are paying more to drive to holiday gatherings this year. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports gas prices are up when compared with this time last year.

The Managing Director of Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA East Central Herman Jenkins, says Ohioans are paying more for a tank of gas.

“We are probably about twenty to thirty cents more than last year this time.”

And Ohio is paying a few cents more than the national average of $2.58. Jenkins says the gas prices are highest in South-Central Ohio.

“The gasoline stock is up in the region and that’s usually an indicator that the prices will level off or go down.”

He says supply and demand, as well as changes in relations with Saudi Arabia, are likely factors for the increase. Jenkins says there is a good stock of gasoline in the region so gas prices will likely go down in the first part of 2020. 

