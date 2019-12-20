Ohio's Unemployment Rate Still 4.2% As State Adds Jobs

Ohio’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in November even as the state added almost 7,000 new jobs.

The current unemployment mark of 4.2% has held steady since September. Ohio’s employment figures had ticked up throughout 2019, peaking in August. But in September and October, the number of Ohioans in jobs slipped, as the number of those out of work and looking rose.

November pushed back on that trend somewhat. Although the number of Ohioans looking for work crept higher, those who found work balanced them out.

Despite a slowdown in the past few months, the long term trend for Ohio has been positive. In the past 12 months, the unemployment rate has declined by about half a percentage point as participation in the labor market has climbed higher.

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.