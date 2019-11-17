Event Helps Portage County Residents Get Their Finances in Shape

Residents in Portage County – some of whom who are still struggling to recover from the 2008 recession -- got free money advice over the weekend at the treasurer’s third annual Financial Wellness Fair.

Treasurer Brad Cromes says the fair is a way to help educate people about topics like student loan and credit card debt, especially as those combine with a weaker-than-expected economic recovery.

“The recovery has not been the sort of recovery that folks were looking for. A lot of the jobs that have come back have been low-wage jobs. And life doesn’t get less expensive over time. People are feeling more pinched. And I think the combination of those things is why we see the need there.”

Terry Wiard from Kent came to learn about estate planning. But she also picked up additional financial information.

“From the Recorder’s Office I have a plan of action to go and look up my deed so I know what kind I have. I’ve got some budgeting worksheets that look interesting if I can just make myself do them – sit down when I get home and start budgeting again.”

Other areas of growing interest include how veterans can protect themselves from benefits fraud, as well as how to manage property taxes and even how to choose utility providers.

Additional resources from Treasurer Cromes are available at his office's Facebook page.