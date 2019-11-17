© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Event Helps Portage County Residents Get Their Finances in Shape

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 17, 2019 at 10:49 PM EST
photo of Sandee Fegley, Shannan Jursa
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Sandee Fegley (right) from Southington came to the 3rd Annual Financial Wellness Fair to learn about estate planning. Insurance agent Shannan Jursa says it was one of the most commonly asked questions during the event at Ravenna High School.

Residents in Portage County – some of whom who are still struggling to recover from the 2008 recession -- got free money advice over the weekend at the treasurer’s third annual Financial Wellness Fair.

Treasurer Brad Cromes says the fair is a way to help educate people about topics like student loan and credit card debt, especially as those combine with a weaker-than-expected economic recovery.

“The recovery has not been the sort of recovery that folks were looking for. A lot of the jobs that have come back have been low-wage jobs. And life doesn’t get less expensive over time. People are feeling more pinched. And I think the combination of those things is why we see the need there.”

Terry Wiard from Kent came to learn about estate planning. But she also picked up additional financial information.

“From the Recorder’s Office I have a plan of action to go and look up my deed so I know what kind I have. I’ve got some budgeting worksheets that look interesting if I can just make myself do them – sit down when I get home and start budgeting again.”

Other areas of growing interest include how veterans can protect themselves from benefits fraud, as well as how to manage property taxes and even how to choose utility providers.

Additional resources from Treasurer Cromes are available at his office's Facebook page.

EconomyPortage County TreasurerBrad Cromesstudent loansFinancial literacy
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
