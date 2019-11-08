Lordstown UAW President Reacts to GM Plant Sale

Former employees of the Lordstown GM plant may have new job opportunities as the facility changes hands.

UAW Local 1112 President Tim O’Hara says there’s been discussion to hire a few hundred union members for the new Lordstown Motors Corporation plant where an electric pickup truck will be built. They could also be paid similar wages to what GM offers.

He says the development will be good for the town, but it won’t help everyone. 1400 people had to relocate following GM’s decision to vacate the facility.

“That’s taxpayers out of the community, that’s people that give to charities, that’s kids that had to leave the school system,” O’Hara says. “The trickle-down effect is going to continue.”

He says many union members hoped negotiations during the recent strike would bring GM back to the plant, but the sale is the final nail in the coffin.

Lordstown Motors plans to begin production at the plant next year.