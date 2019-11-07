Electric Truck Maker Acquires GM's Shuttered Lordstown Plant

The electric truck maker that had expressed interest earlier this year in acquiring General Motors' unallocated auto assembly plant in Lordstown has announced that it has purchased the facility.

Lordstown Motors Corporation (LMC) is a startup being led by Steve Burns. Burns ran a company called Workhorse in Cincinnati where the electric pickup truck was developed. In a news release issued Thursday, Workhorse said it has entered into an intellectual property licensing agreement with Lordstown Motors Corp. It went on to state: "The LMC entity was created in connection with, and for the purpose of, acquiring the General Motors manufacturing facility located in Lordstown, Ohio. LMC intends to manufacture electric trucks in Lordstown." The truck will be called the Endurance.

The news was welcomed by lawmakers, who've been urging GM to find another use for the plant that employed thousands in the Mahoning Valley since it opened in 1966. Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH 13) said he's encouraged by the news. "Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, and my goal is to make sure these vehicles are built right here in Northeast Ohio," Ryan stated. "I stand ready to help this new company start building electric trucks in the Valley and put Northeast Ohioans back to work."

While optimistic about the potential for Lordstown Motors to create much-needed jobs, Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) said, "the chances of that happening are much better if GM invests in this new venture to help ensure its success and a new path for Lordstown."

On its website, Lordstown Motors indicates it expects production to begin in the second half of 2020 and states, "We’re honored to have the opportunity to build electric vehicles in Lordstown because the people and the Lordstown plant are the history and future of the auto industry."