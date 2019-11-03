Google Gets $43.5 Million Tax Break for Ohio Data Center

Google broke ground on a new $600 million data center in central Ohio.

The new facility in New Albany was spurred, in part, by different local and state tax breaks.

The new Google data center is expected to generate about 50 jobs within the next few years.

The tech giant received a 15-year, property tax abatement from New Albany and a 15-year sales tax exemption from the state that's estimated to be about a $43.5 million break.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the benefits will far outweigh the tax breaks.

"This will fuel the economy for many years in Ohio and it will give us a strategy when we're talking to anyone in the globe when we say 'where's the tech hub of the Midwest?' I think it's going to be Columbus, Ohio." Husted said.

He also said charging a sales tax would have chased Google out of Ohio.