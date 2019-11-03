© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Google Gets $43.5 Million Tax Break for Ohio Data Center

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published November 3, 2019 at 9:46 PM EST
photo of Jon Husted
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Husted says Google will generate significant revenue for Ohio's economy.

Google broke ground on a new $600 million data center in central Ohio.

The new facility in New Albany was spurred, in part, by different local and state tax breaks. 

The new Google data center is expected to generate about 50 jobs within the next few years.

The tech giant received a 15-year, property tax abatement from New Albany and a 15-year sales tax exemption from the state that's estimated to be about a $43.5 million break.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the benefits will far outweigh the tax breaks.

"This will fuel the economy for many years in Ohio and it will give us a strategy when we're talking to anyone in the globe when we say 'where's the tech hub of the Midwest?' I think it's going to be Columbus, Ohio." Husted said.

He also said charging a sales tax would have chased Google out of Ohio.

Tags

EconomyGoogleJon HustedNew Albanyproperty tax abatementsales tax abatementtax breaks
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow