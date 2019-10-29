© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Cleveland Rising Summit Seeks to Develop a Fresh Vision for the Future

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published October 29, 2019 at 6:40 PM EDT
a photo of several groups at tables
JEFF ST. CLAIR
/
WKSU
Several tables fill the room at the Cleveland Rising Summit.

An initiative kicked off Tuesday in Cleveland to develop a new vision for the city’s future.

The Cleveland Rising Summit is a three day event that draws together a large group of citizens to brainstorm.

A photo of David Cooperrider
Credit JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU
/
WKSU
David Cooperrider is a professor in the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

The process is led, in part, by Case Western Reserve University professor David Cooperrider, developer of a technique to facilitate innovation in businesses and community groups.

Cooperrider said ‘Appreciative Inquiry’ builds consensus across political and racial divides.

“And what we’re experimenting with in this large group Appreciative Inquiry process, is that there’s a third kind of leadership and a maybe a peek at the next stage of democracy,” says Cooperrider.

That third kind of leadership, he says, is neither top down, or bottom up, but emerges from the group.

Around 600 people are taking part in the Cleveland Rising Summit, which ends on Thursday.

City leaders hope to incorporate some of the goals from the conference into the city’s long-range planning.

Tags

EconomyCase Western Reserve UniversityCleveland Rising Summit
Jeff St. Clair
A career in radio was a surprising turn for me seeing that my first love was science. I studied chemistry at the University of Akron and for 13 years lived the quiet life of an analytical chemist in the Akron area,listening to WKSU all the while in the lab.
See stories by Jeff St. Clair