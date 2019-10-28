London Stock Exchange Chooses Cleveland for Elite Initiative HQ

Small to mid-size businesses in Northeast Ohio will soon have access to expertise that can help them grow.

The London Stock Exchange Group’s Elite Initiative has chosen Cleveland for its first North American headquarters.

It’s not the company’s first foray into Ohio. They worked with the city of Athens and nine Southeast Ohio companies last year in their first U.S. venture.

Deb Janik is senior vice president of Real Estate and Business Development at Greater Cleveland Partnership.

She says Elite helps these smaller businesses access professional networks and build relationships to grow.

“Elite wraps around an ecosystem and a networking platform for companies that are ready to scale up to the next level,” Janik said.

A site will be chosen for the new headquarters over the next few days. It’s expected to employ 40 people with a payroll of $5 million.