Metro RTA Offers Mobile Pay Option with EZfare

Riders of Akron Metro RTA Buses no longer have to worry about bringing along cash to pay for their ticket. The agency has launched an app that allows riders to pay their fare directly from their smartphones.

Metro RTA Spokesperson Halee Gerenday says the EZfare app will enhance the customer experience.

“It makes it more accessible so it may attract more people to say, 'oh okay you know I don’t have to have cash to ride the bus, I can just download the app.' You just have to create an account, have a valid debit or credit card, and you can purchase your pass and use it anytime, anywhere.”

The EZfare app is already available on a dozen other transit systems in Northeast Ohio.