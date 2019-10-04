Six Flags Said to be Eyeing Acquisition of Cedar Fair

Theme park operator Six Flags has approached Cedar Fair, owner of the Cedar Point amusement park, with a potential merger, according to a story released by Reuters.

Dennis Speigel, president of the consulting firm International Theme Park Services, says a merger would be momentous.

“If this were to happen," said Speigel. "It would be the largest amalgamation of two companies in our industry, that has ever happened, in the history.”

Spiegel adds that any deal would likely be in the multiple billions of dollars and take more than a year to go through.

Reuters reports there is no certainty a deal will be reached. Details of Six Flags’ offer are unknown.

Sandusky-based Cedar Fair operates 16 parks. Texas-based Six Flags, operates 26, and is the world’s largest regional theme park operator.

Each company currently sees between 25-30 million visitors each year.