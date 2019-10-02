© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Treasurer Suspends Program Allowing Ohioans To Pay Taxes In Bitcoin

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published October 2, 2019 at 5:37 PM EDT
A screenshot of the Ohiocrypto.com site, now showing a message saying it's been suspended.

After less than a year and a handful of transactions, the website that was allowing Ohioans to pay taxes in bitcoin has been shut down by state treasurer Robert Sprague.

Former treasurer Josh Mandel announced the site Ohiocrypto.com last year.

“We’re proud to make Ohio the first state in America to enable taxpayers to pay their taxes via cryptocurrency," he said in November.

It allowed Ohioans to use bitcoin to pay 23 kinds of taxes - from commercial activity taxes to gas and cigarette taxes to sales taxes to employee withholding taxes. The program was limited to those doing business in Ohio.

The state never actually took in or held any bitcoin – the Atlanta-based vendor Bitpay processed the payments. Mandel had said he hoped a company located in Ohio would eventually do payment processing for cryptocurrency.

After taking office this year, Sprague had said in February that his staff was looking into the program.

Sprague now says he’s concerned that there should have been a competitive bidding process under state law, and he’s suspending the program pending a ruling from the Attorney General. 

The Treasurer’s office says in its 10 months of operations, fewer than 10 businesses chose to pay their taxes in cryptocurrency.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

EconomyOhiocrypto.comBitpayrobert spragueOhio Treasurer
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.