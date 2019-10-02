Small Businesses Facing a Worker Shortage

Small businesses in Ohio are struggling to find workers according to the National Federation of Independent Business. They surveyed small businesses and found that nationally a quarter of them are having trouble finding skilled workers who can pass drug tests.

In Ohio, three quarters of the business owners who responded said they were having trouble finding workers. NFIB Director Roger Geiger says Ohio is facing a crisis.

"We are at a very huge shortage of the technical skilled jobs, electricians, and welders, and plumbers and robotics operators," Geiger said.

Geiger wants educators and elected officials to prioritize workforce training and to encourage youth to think of career paths that don’t require a college degree.

He’s pushing for passage of House Bill 2. It offers reimbursement grants to small business owners that train and assist new hires in obtaining the proper credentials.