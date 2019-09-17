© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Summit DD Plans to Move Administrative Operations to Cuyahoga Falls

Published September 17, 2019 at 5:59 PM EDT
The Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board location at 2355 Second St. in Cuyahoga Falls.

The Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board hopes to move its administrative operations from its Tallmadge location to a site it runs in Cuyahoga Falls by the end of 2021.

The Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board's location at 106 E. Howe Rd. in Tallmadge.

Billie Jo David, a spokesperson for the board, says Cuyahoga Falls City Council will vote on a lease agreement Sept. 23.

She says if they get the go-ahead, the new offices, currently a workshop space, will need some renovations.

“We’ve been a staple in the city of Tallmadge, and Tallmadge has been such a great partner of ours," David says. "We’ll continue to partner with them throughout. The new spaces are going to give us better access to other people in the community, how we serve people and how we serve the community.”

David says the new location is “right in the heart” of the communities the agency serves. Some employees would move there, while others would go to its Barberton location.

The move is expected to bring 100 jobs to Cuyahoga Falls.

