Sherwin-Williams To Search For New Headquarters

Updated: 9:36 a.m., Sept. 13, 2019

Sherwin-Williams Company, the paint giant that has called Cleveland home for more than 150 years, is searching for a new headquarters.

The company announced in a news release Thursday morning that it would consider sites “in Cleveland, Northeast Ohio and several other states” for a global headquarters and research and development facility.

“Given the limitations of our current footprint and driven by the needs of our customers, we are exploring options that will help us to accelerate productivity and efficiency, enhance technology and innovation, enable greater collaboration, support recruitment and retention and reduce maintenance costs over the long term,” Chairman and CEO John G. Morikis said in the release.

Sherwin-Williams has been at its current location at 101 W. Prospect Avenue since 1930. A move wouldn’t happen until 2023 at the earliest, according to the release.

The company did not say in the release whether it would seek tax breaks or other incentives for a new building in Cleveland or elsewhere.

“We are happy that the process has begun and I had a brief conversation with Sherwin-Williams this morning and assured them that we would be competitive,” Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said in a statement released Thursday evening. ”In addition, our economic development team is engaged with them in finding a solution to their future growth needs.”

Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack wrote in a tweet that city leaders were prepared to work with the company to remain in town.

The @CityofCleveland and @CleCityCouncil stand ready to continue working w/ @SherwinWilliams to keep their headquarters and other research/office facilities in Downtown Cleveland where it has thrived since 1866. @DowntownCLE @GCPartnership https://t.co/asUke2TNPQ — Kerry McCormack (@KerryMcCormack1) September 12, 2019

Local officials from Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, the Greater Cleveland Partnership, TeamNEO and Jobs Ohio responded in a statement Thursday afternoon, calling the company “an iconic brand” and “part of the fabric of Northeast Ohio.”

“Economic development partners as well as state and local officials at all levels are engaged to provide solutions for Sherwin-Williams’ needs to establish a new headquarters and R&D operations,” the statement reads. “From its Cleveland headquarters, the company has been an outstanding corporate citizen and established itself as a global industry leader. Sherwin-Williams’ innovation and growth has long represented what’s possible for businesses in Ohio. We are committed to partnering and helping move that success forward.”

Copyright 2020 90.3 WCPN ideastream. To see more, visit .