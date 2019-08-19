© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

State Lawmaker Seeks to Expand Tax Free Back to School Shopping

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 19, 2019 at 5:39 PM EDT
a photo of a backpack with school supplies
NEW AFRICA
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Ohioans could see more items available tax free during the back to school shopping season.

As Ohio students return to school, many do so with items purchased during the state’s annual sales tax holiday in early August. Ohio is one of 16 states offering sales-tax free weekends for back to school shopping. 

A state lawmaker is proposing a bill to make even more items tax free during that weekend next year.

School supplies up to $20 and clothing up to $75 can be purchased during the sales-tax free weekend. State Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) wants to increase the spending limits for both to $100 per item. And he wants to add exemptions for much more expensive laptops and iPads.

"Technology is ever growing in importance in education," Antani said. "Students need these technologies in the classroom, so we wanted to make laptops and iPads included."

Though some experts say sales tax free weekends cost states money and don’t bring big savings to customers, Antani says a study showed Ohioans saved more than $3 million in sales tax in 2015 and increased economic activity, especially from other states.

Tags

Economytax free weekendback to school shoppingsales tax holiday
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content