Economy

Unions Accuse FirstEnergy Solutions Of Backing Out Of Agreements

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Published August 7, 2019 at 5:16 PM EDT
FirstEnergy Solutions nuclear plant workers visit the Statehouse with the message "Save Our Jobs" written on their hardhats.
Several unions representing workers at the state's two nuclear plants are objecting to a new bankruptcy plan by FirstEnergy Solutions, saying the energy generator's latest filing would not honor union contracts.

Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) says many legislators recently voted to bail out FirstEnergy Solutions' nuclear plants because they thought they were protecting union jobs. That piece of legislation, HB6, provided $150 million in subsidies to Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear plants through new charges on electric bills.

Leland says the latest filing from FirstEnergy Solutions' means their successor after bankruptcy wouldn't have to honor union benefits.

"This billion dollars that FirstEnergy is getting is not going to the workers it's going to Wall Street," says Leland.

A statement from a FirstEnergy Solutions spokesperson says they have agreements to continue most benefits with two of the three plants, while still negotiating with the Perry Nuclear Plant. Pension benefits through FirstEnergy Corp., however, would not carry over.

"The framework agreements address the replacement of such pension plan benefits," the statement said.

 

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
