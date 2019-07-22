© 2020 WKSU
Economy
Amazon Is Coming to Akron. What Do You Think?

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published July 22, 2019 at 9:29 AM EDT
photo of Rolling Acres Mall
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Rolling Acres Mall is gone and on the site Amazon will build a four-story distribution center.

Amazon has made it official. It will build a distribution warehouse on the site where Rolling Acres Mall used to be in Akron. The facility is expected to create 1,500 jobs.

It's one of two in Ohio the online retail giant announced Monday. The other will be built in Rossford, near Toledo. They bring to eight the number of similar facilities Amazon has in Ohio. The others are in Euclid, North Randall, and Monroe, near Dayton. There are also three in the Columbus area. 

Each fulfillment center is more than 700,000 square feet and will be used to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. 

"This is the single largest job-creating project we have undertaken in a generation," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. The city and state have offered tax breaks to attract the project.  

We'd like to know what you think about the development. Please share your input. 

_

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
