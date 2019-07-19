Ohio's Unemployment Rate Is Down to 4%

Ohio’s unemployment rate was down slightly in June. It was an even 4% last month compared to 4.1 percent in May.

Some companies in Ohio have jobs that are going unfilled right now.

The number of unemployed Ohioans decreased by 31,000 during the past year. In fact, Keith Lake with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce said it’s now to the point that some businesses are having difficulty finding people to hire.

“We’ve got member companies across the state who tell me, when we talk to them, that one of their biggest concerns continues to be workforce, and lots of them are having difficulty filling job openings,” Lake said.

Employers have said they’re having to compete for good workers. They say they can’t find candidates who have the right skills or who can pass drug tests.

Though Ohio’s jobless rate has fallen for the past five months, it’s still higher than the national rate of 3.7%.