Stark County Park District to Seek Tax Increase

Stark Parks is seeking a property tax increase to expand trails and facilities. The park district’s current levy of 1-mill expires at the end of next year and they’re looking to generate more funding.

The director of Stark County Park District, Bob Fonte, said they conducted a survey along with updating the five-year plan for the parks. He said the increase would help fund the things park goers have asked for.

“Additional connectivity, which means more trails connecting places in the county in accordance with the plan. In order to do that, we need to be able to keep up with the cost of maintenance that goes with that and this was, we felt, a modest approach to the solution.”

The new levy would be 1.2 mills. Fonte said that would amount to $1.39 per month for a person who has a $100,000 home.

In the past 5 years, Fonte said Stark Parks has opened another 40 miles of trail and Fry Family Park in Magnolia. They’ve also added a shelter and nature center at that park which will open later this year.

Fonte said the district wants to use the increase to continue working on its promise to have a county-wide trail and park system.