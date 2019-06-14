© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Report: Poverty Rate Linked to Transportation, Affordable Housing Access

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 14, 2019 at 6:09 PM EDT
photo of bus
PERRY QUAN
/
FLICKR
Researchers found strong correlations between access to transportation, affordable housing, and income opportunities.

A coalition of groups that advocate for low-income Ohioans says they’re seeing a slight decrease in the poverty level and unemployment remains low. However, they’re concerned about pay disparity and the resources available for people who don’t make a living wage. 

IMG_0140_0.jpg
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Philip Cole, Executive Director of the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies, talks about the 2019 State of Poverty report.

The Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies says even if a person earns the median wage from six of the most common jobs in Ohio, they would still qualify for food assistance if they’re a family of three.

Researcher Kathleen Carr says this is just one example of wage disparity they found in their 2019 State of Poverty in Ohio report

“Having a descent income would be helpful. It’d be helpful with having emergency money when you need it, being able to feed your family without government assistance.”

She says moderate-income Ohioans devote an average of 62 percent of their income to housing and transportation.

Loading...

Tags

EconomyOhio povertyOhio Association of Community Action AgenciesPhilip ColeKathleen Carr
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content