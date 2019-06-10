Food and Beverage Manufacturing Growing Faster in Ohio than Other States

Ohio is outpacing the nation in creating jobs in the food and beverage manufacturing industry. A new report from Team NEO found the industry created 5,000 more jobs for Ohioans since the recession in 2007. Jacob Duritsky is vice president of research and strategy at Team NEO.

“So to have a sub-sector that is adding new jobs is very encouraging. In that growth of 5,000-plus new jobs was at around 28 percent. The U.S. over the same period of time grew about 12 percent,” Duritsky said.

Duritsky said that employment in this sector is projected to grow another 6 percent from 2018 to 2023, compared with nationwide growth of 5 percent. He said he expects dairy and beverage manufacturing to see the most growth.