Cleveland Hopkins Director Excited For Airport's Future

Cleveland Hopkins Airport is looking to the future, with officials about to ink the deal with a consulting company and begin work next month to plan a path for the airport 25 years into the future.

Director Robert Kennedy told Cleveland City Council this week that he had been asked five years ago, he would not have forecast today's growth in passengers at Hopkins.

“Because we are exceeding the national average in seats," said Kennedy. "And then it’s the response of the marketplace that is really driving us. I had American Airlines in yesterday, their corporate office, I have United Airlines corporate office in today, And I’ve got Delta corporate officers in. People are trying to figure out what’s going on in Cleveland. Cleveland is hot.”

Kennedy expects airlines to keep adding seats to Hopkins, which now has the most passengers since 2009.

The coming master plan is expected to take at least 18 months ot develop, looking at every aspect of the airport including the terminal layout.

