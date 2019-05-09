© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Brown Says Workers Need More Information about Possible Sale of GM Lordstown

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published May 9, 2019 at 2:40 PM EDT
photo of Lordstown GM assembly line
YOUR VOICE OHIO
Nearly 4,500 workers have lost their jobs at the General Motors plant in Lordstown since early 2017.

Senator Sherrod Brown is pleased that General Motors is investing $700 million in three Ohio plants, Parma, Toledo, and Moraine. But he said the company needs to provide more information about what’s next for the Lordstown facility.

Between February 2017 and this March, GM cut nearly 4,500 workers at the Lordstown plant. Some of them have taken jobs at GM plants elsewhere. But others are still figuring out what’s next. News that the Lordstown plant will be sold to electric vehicle maker Workhorse offers some hope, but Brown said workers need to know more.

“They’ve got to make some decisions because we don’t know what exactly is going to happen with this new company," Brown said. "[Mary] Barra, the [GM] CEO, needs to provide more information for that reason,  so that workers can make a decision.” 

Brown points out Workhorse currently employs fewer than 100 people. While the President is hyping the prospects, Brown is skeptical.  

“I will work with the President. I’m hopeful, but he’s not engaged in any constructive way to help the Mahoning Valley,” Brown said.  

Tags

EconomySenator Sherrod BrownGeneral Motors LordstownMary BarraPresident Donald Trump
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content