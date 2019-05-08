Gov. Mike DeWine Says Sale of Lordstown GM Plant 'Could Be Good News'

Plans are in the works to sell the former GM plant in Lordstown to a company that would build electric trucks there. GM CEO Mary Barra talked to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine about the sale of the plant that halted production earlier this year.

Gov. Mike DeWine said he spoke with GM’s Mary Barra who confirmed the plant will be sold to Workhorse, a Cincinnati company. She said the sale will pave the way for hundreds of jobs. DeWine said the auto workers’ union will have to approve the deal.

“I’m just by nature a cautious person, and until I know all of the facts, it sounds like good news.”

DeWine said if Workhorse succeeds in landing a contract to sell trucks to the U.S. Postal Service, there could eventually be as many as 3,000 jobs at the Lordstown plant.

Barra also told DeWine GM plans to invest in three of its Ohio plants – Moraine, Parma and Toledo. And she said that could create about 450 jobs.