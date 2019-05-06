© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Business Groups Oppose Small Business Tax Change in Ohio Budget

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 6, 2019 at 10:16 PM EDT
photo of Ohio Chamber of Commerce
GOOGLE EARTH
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is one of the groups criticizing a change to the small business income tax credit in the House version of the Ohio budget.

Business groups are blasting the House version of the budget for a change it makes to a controversial tax deduction – the one that allows many small businesses to take the first quarter million dollars of their income tax free. The change would drop that income threshold to $100,000.

Tony Long at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce said the deduction was meant to equalize tax payments by different kinds of small businesses, but he thinks it’s also created jobs.

“I think there has been economic activity around that. It’s just hard to quantify," he said.

Chris Ferruso with the National Federation of Independent Business Ohio said the change is clearly a tax increase on small businesses.

“If there are folks out there who are gaming the system, let’s have an honest discussion about that. But let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater," he said.

House Speaker Larry Householder said he thinks the current deduction is allowing some business owners to put that money – in his words – in the bank or in their pocket.

Tags

EconomyOhio Chamber of CommerceNational Federation of Independent Businesssmall business income tax cutChris Ferruso
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content