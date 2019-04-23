Columbus 'Cargominium' Development Revived By New Investor

A new Columbus developer will step in to complete a "cargominium" housing project, considered the first of its kind.

Opportunity Zone Development Group is taking over the unfinished units on Old Leonard Avenue. The non-profit organization Nothing Into Something Real Estate (NISRE) started the project two years ago, with 54 shipping containers serving as the bones for affordable housing units.

Work halted last year, after problems arose with the first developer, AES Development, and general contractor Chelsi Technologies.

Graham Allison says he expects work to resume this summer. He says the site has been included in a federal “Opportunity Zone,” which gives tax benefits to investors.

Final construction will also include a single-family home development around the corner from the cargominiums.

