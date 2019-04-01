© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Economic Development Planning Pays Off for Stark County Village

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published April 1, 2019 at 6:54 PM EDT
navarre_google_earth.png
GOOGLE MAPS
Former farmland on Sterilite Street in Navarre will be home to a manufacturing plant that is expected to create as many as 300 full time jobs.

The mayor of a Stark County village says he’s ‘ecstatic’ that a Chicago-based company will expand its local operation in his community. Hendrickson makes suspension systems for semi-trucks and plans to build a manufacturing facility in Navarre.

Early in Bob Benson’s 24-year tenure as Navarre mayor, he worked with Perry Township to create a Joint Economic Development District and build a bridge to farmland northeast of the village. It’s where Hendrickson chose to locate its new plant.

“We had the port authority we had the enterprise zone we had everything in place that made it advantageous for them to come here," Benson said.   

Hendrickson will get a state tax credit for the 300 full time jobs it is expected to create. Under the Development District, Navarre will get the income tax, Perry Township the property tax.

“We’re not gonna get rich right away, but it is something for the future and that’s what I’m all about,” Benson said. Because Benson wants to see Navarre continue to survive on its own.

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
