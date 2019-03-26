Summit County Launches New Website to Help with Economic Development

Summit County’s effort to attract businesses is taking on a digital look.

The county’s executive Ilene Shapiro announced this week a new website featuring information about the county and what it offers for businesses.

Assistant Chief of Staff Greta Johnson said the website increases accessibility.

“In today’s day and age, we know that everyone communicates electronically and we want to be able to serve our businesses when they need served. Sometimes that’s at 10 o’clock at night.”

PBS also produced a six-minute video about living and running a business in Summit County. It will air nationally during primetime on cable networks starting March 28.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vnd9mk-T3g0