Sale, Possible Redevelopment in the Future for Akron's Tallest Building

The head of the Downtown Akron Partnership is excited about future possibilities for Akron’s tallest building. Reports indicate Columbus-based Huntington Bank is going to sell what was originally known as First National Tower on South Main Street. Huntington offices in the 27-story building will be moved to other locations it has nearby.

While news of the sale surprised her, Downtown Akron Partnership CEO Suzie Graham said the building is well-suited for other uses.

“The tower itself is an iconic figure in the downtown landscape. There are tremendous views that are, sort of 360 degree view of downtown, and it’s located right at the center of gravity downtown so we’re excited to see what potential use might come on board for that property.”

Graham thinks the building would be attractive for residential use, which would complement other residential growth occurring in nearby properties.