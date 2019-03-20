© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Sale, Possible Redevelopment in the Future for Akron's Tallest Building

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published March 20, 2019 at 6:37 PM EDT
A photo of the Huntington Tower
SHANE WYNN
/
AKRONSTOCK
Huntington renamed the tower after purchasing First Merit.

The head of the Downtown Akron Partnership is excited about future possibilities for Akron’s tallest building. Reports indicate Columbus-based Huntington Bank is going to sell what was originally known as First National Tower on South Main Street. Huntington offices in the 27-story building will be moved to other locations it has nearby.

While news of the sale surprised her, Downtown Akron Partnership CEO Suzie Graham said the building is well-suited for other uses. 

“The tower itself is an iconic figure in the downtown landscape. There are tremendous views that are, sort of 360 degree view of downtown, and it’s located right at the center of gravity downtown so we’re excited to see what potential use might come on board for that property.”

Graham thinks the building would be attractive for residential use, which would complement other residential growth occurring in nearby properties.  

Tags

EconomyDowntown AkronDowntown Akron PartnershipSuzie GrahamHuntington Bank
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content