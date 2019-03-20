'Grow With Google' Plants Seeds for Digital Economy in Akron

Akron's small businesses, nonprofits and job seekers spent the day with Google sharpening their digital skills.

It was standing room only at the opening workshop of a day-long training initiative tech giant Google brought to Akron.

“Grow with Google,” held at the main branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library, was designed to help job seekers, small businesses and nonprofits succeed in an increasingly digital world.

Google worked with local organizations to attract attendees to the workshops. Congresswoman Marcia Fudge (D-OH 11) stressed the program’s value.

“I just want you to know how fortunate you are to be here. I want you to take advantage of what they offer. Because if you don’t, it will only be on you. They are giving us every single thing we need to succeed,” Fudge said.

Google taught attendees to use its free digital tools -- from data analytics to spread sheets. Small businesses learned tips and tricks for strengthening their online presence while jobseekers got advice on crafting strong cover letters and resumes, and uploading them online.

Mayor Dan Horrigan said these skills are essential. “The jobs of the 21st century are going to be increasingly based on technology and require some sort of digital competency,” Horrigan said.

Business owners like Vicki Prussak, of online jewelry store Carry Your Message, appreciated the one-on-one interaction with a Google trainer who helped her learn to attract more visitors to her website

“They have free one-on-one coaching sessions which are amazing. I got in line and I got to talk with Angela and she was wonderful,” Prussak said.

Participants can continue receiving support through the local Grow with Google partners, including the library, Goodwill, Urban League and other local groups.