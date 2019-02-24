© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

New Independent Bookstore Part of Downtown Akron's Growing Retail Scene

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published February 24, 2019 at 8:42 PM EST
photo of Jodie Oates, Wendy Geonis
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Wendy Geonis (left) and Jodie Oates manage the Northside Cellar clothing and art boutique, as well as Trust Books, which is curated by building owner Michael Owen.

Downtown Akron has a new independent book store as part of the growing Northside Cellar project.

Trust Books is part of the Downtown Akron Partnership’s pop-up retail program, which has supported 35 new retail storefronts and vendors since 2015. It’s in the lower level of the building, and managed by Wendy Geonis. She co-owns the art and clothing gallery on the ground floor, and says shops like hers are attracting people ranging from college students to out-of-town visitors.

“Even from just Columbus or Dayton who come up to Akron just for the weekend just to see what’s happening around here. Because they’ve read about it or heard about. We don’t think of our little community being interesting to other people, but we get a little bit of everybody.”

The bookstore’s selection is curated by entrepreneur Michael Owen, who owns the building. He says the room is acoustically superb and he plans to host monthly music events there starting this week with musician Bethany Joy performing her new album, “After,” this Thursday at 7 p.m.

The space is also a showroom for Akron-based Whiskertin Lighting.

Tags

EconomyNorthern Ohio Bibliophilic SocietybooksTrust BooksNorthside DistrictAkron
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content