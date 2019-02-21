© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Restaurateur Who Trains and Employs Former Inmates Tells Akron Audience Why it Works

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published February 21, 2019 at 6:16 PM EST
A photo of Brandon Chrostowski with a Buchtel HS teacher and student
SARAH TAYLOR
/
WKSU
Edwin's Restaurant owner Brandon Chrostowski visited briefly with Buchtel HS culinary students and their teacher after his Akron Roundtable address at Quaker Station. He paused for a photograph with senior Cashmere Peterson.

A criminal record often makes it difficult to find employment. But a Cleveland chef has found success employing former prison inmates. Brandon Chrostowski of Edwin’s Restaurant in Shaker Square told the Akron Roundtable Thursday it’s about giving people confidence and skill.

“The NFL has no problem hiring someone who’s been in prison because they have an elite skill that can make or save them money. In business it’s no different. Our grads have 55 jobs waiting to hire. They have an elite skill that can make or save someone money.”

Chrostowski runs a six-month training program in prisons, which has grown to include the restaurant, housing for his trainees, and a butcher shop that recently opened in Shaker Square.  

Chrostowski has served as a consultant for a Medina restaurant, Serenite, which employs those recovering from addiction. 

You can hear his full Roundtable address next Thursday at 8 p.m. on WKSU.

EconomyEdwin's RestaurantBrandon Chrostowski
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
