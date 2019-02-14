Drive It Home Campaign Takes Its Case to Save GM Lordstown Plant to Columbus

A coalition of Mahoning Valley advocates has been in Columbus, pushing for new investment in the soon-to-be-closed GM plant in Lordstown. But they're still hoping General Motors might reconsider its shutdown plans.

The “Drive It Home” campaign consists of auto workers, business leaders, and local politicians. James Dignan with the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber said the location of Lordstown is its number one selling point, given that it is one day’s drive away from 60 percent of North America.

“You can’t buy that, you can’t trade it, you can’t sell it, you can’t build it," Dignan said. "It exists in the Mahoning Valley.”

Dignan said shuttering the plant will affect thousands of jobs across the state.

GM has said it intends to find jobs for most of the Lordstown factory workers at other facilities. The Drive It Home campaign says that means taking people away from their homes, forcing them to relocate.