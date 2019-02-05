© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Medical Marijuana Sales Top Half a Million Dollars

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 5, 2019 at 5:28 PM EST
medical_marijuana__credit_sherry_yates_young__shutterstock.com_.jpg
SHERRY YATES YOUNG
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
In Ohio, patients receive a recommendation for medical marijuana.

There are only four medical marijuana dispensaries open in Ohio at this point but in the last two weeks they’ve sold more than a half million dollars worth of product.

The latest figures from the Ohio Medical Marijuana Program show more than $502,000 in medical marijuana has been sold since dispensaries opened on January 16th.

More than 68 pounds of product has been distributed. The amounts and types of medical marijuana product available in the dispensaries are still limited at this point because processors have not ramped up their operations. 

Patients have paid as much as $60 for what they’d need for a single day, but it’s thought those prices will drop as more dispensaries and processors are operational.

Tags

Economymedical marijuanaMedical marijuana dispensaries
