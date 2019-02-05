GM CEO Responds to Mahoning Valley Students

General Motors Chief Executive Officer has responded to correspondence from Mahoning Valley students about the company's plans to shut down its assembly plant in Lordstown.

Credit UAW LOCAL 1112 UAW Local 1112 shared one of the letters submitted by students asking GM CEO Mary Barra to reconsider stopping production at the Lordstown plant.

Students sent Mary Barra letters and drawings appealing for her to reconsider the plan to unallocate the Lordstown facility in March. G-M plans to end production of the Chevrolet Cruze, which is built there.

In her letter (see the full text below), Barra says the company is offering workers jobs at other GM facilities.

Lordstown schools superintendent Terry Armstrong says that is little comfort for the students.

"They're worried because even if they're not impacted, you can still tell in the writng that their friends are impacted. They don't want to see their friends move. There's still that unknown."

Barra also told the students GM is working with United Way to help those workers who don't relocate.

The Lordstown plant idling is part of a major GM reorganization that involves four other plants--two in Michigan, one in Maryland, and one in Ontario, Canada. Besides the Cruze, GM is ending production of the Chevy Volt, Chevy Impala, Buick Lacrosse, and Cadillac XTS and CT6.