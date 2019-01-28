© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Pet Food Pantry Aims to Prevent Owners from Having to Surrender Pets

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published January 28, 2019 at 3:11 PM EST
A photo of a dog on a leash with Rescue Village marketing coordinator
RESCUE VILLAGE
Rescue Village Marketing Coordinator Leah Backo with Lace the dog.

Pet owners struggling to feed their animals have a new place where they can get help.

Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village is now offering a pet food pantry. Marketing coordinator Leah Backo says it’s meant to provide temporary assistance to people in need-- like the government workers who endured the recent shutdown.

“If you love your pet we don’t want a financial struggle to break those bonds and take away from you being a great owner of your animal.”   

The pet pantry will be open Fridays from 10 a-m to noon, but Rescue Village asks people to call (440) 338-4819 ext. 13 or email intake@rescuevillage.org first to make sure food is available.

Right now they’re offering food for dogs and cats, but they may expand that in the future. This operates only on donations, so Backo says they welcome contributions.

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
