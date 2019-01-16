© 2020 WKSU
Economy

GM Lordstown Boosters Take a Road Trip

Published January 16, 2019 at 6:18 PM EST
Southwest end of the GM Lordstown facility
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
GM Lordstown complex

Lordstown’s Drive it Home Campaign is heading to the Detroit Auto Show. Advocates for the local GM plant say they want to create a “presence” in the minds of decision makers in the motor city.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU
/
WKSU
Arno Hill (r) at announcement of the Drive It Home campaign; other speakers (from l) Cong. Tim Ryan, Ohio Sec. of State Jon Husted and UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green (at podium)

The northeast Ohio contingent includes auto workers and union, political and business leaders.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill says they want to make sure General Motors knows two things: How serious the region is about keeping the Lordstown Complex going, and that the company needs to be more open to communication. “We want to get General Motors’ attention and say, ‘hey, we’re here, we’re willing to work with you, but you have to let us know what you need.'”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor John Husted are going to the Detroit Auto Show too. The pair plans to talk with GM CEO Mary Barra.  Hill says the Drive it Home group will meet with them beforehand to encourage them and to show how active the support for Lordstown is.

