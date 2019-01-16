Brooklyn Suit Maker And Lordstown Window Co Lay Off Combined 250 Employees

Keystone Tailored Manufacturing in Brooklyn is closing its doors effective March 11, laying off 150 employees.

The company makes suits and other clothing at the site of the former Hugo Boss factory. According to a filing with the state, layoffs of some mechanical, maintenance, retail and human resources staff will be staggered through the end of June.

In Lordstown, Vista Window Company, which makes replacement windows and doors, closed permanently on Monday.

According to documents filed with the state, 23 employees were laid off in December and the remaining 87 earlier this week.

Richard Szekelyi, the company’s Chief Restructuring Officer, stated that the company was “faltering” and couldn’t lure new investment to keep the business open.

Szekelyi also wrote, two “significant customers stopped paying their receivables to Vista” last week.

Most of the jobs at Vista were in production. The company started in 2001 and had a second location in Georgia.

This latest closure adds to the pile-on in Lordstown. In November, General Motors announced it was laying off 1500 workers and unallocating the plant.

