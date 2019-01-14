Local Startups Get Help to Accelerate Product Development

A program to help new local startups gain resources and momentum begins this Monday.

Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub is launching a new product development accelerator, which will give five Northeast Ohio software startups workspaces, mentorship and potential funding opportunities.

The main goal of the program is to have the companies ready to launch their product at the end of the four months.

Director of the product development accelerator Ed Buchholz says the five startups are in different stages of development but are facing similar challenges.

“They all have sort of a unique challenge that a lot of Northeast Ohio startups face, and that’s refining and honing their value proposition, and really understanding what makes their product valuable to their customers," he said. "Regardless of the stage of these companies, they all view an opportunity to refine that. That’s what our accelerator is all about.”

Buchholz also said Bounce is actively recruiting startups for the second cohort later this year. The program kicks off Monday and goes through April 26.

The start-ups in the first cohort are: