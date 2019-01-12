An Expanding Craft Brewer Eyes Bowery Redevelopment Area

Akron’s Bowery redevelopment project may have its first tenant. A fast growing Stark County craft brewer wants to open a location in the renovation district.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Bowery redevelopment area in downtown Akron

The national Brewers Association says Royal Docks Brewery in Jackson Township was the fifth fastest growing craft brewer in the country last year. Owner John Bikis says expanding to Akron is a logical step; and the Bowery block, with Lock 4 behind it, is a good spot for a pub. “We will be on two floors. We’ll have a speakeasy entrance from the street and access to a balcony and a patio in the back.”

Bikis says being “first-in” with the development doesn’t bother him. “The city, as you can see from some of the construction there, is really getting behind the project, and we’re willing to give it try.”

He says the site research is done and reaching a lease deal is next up.