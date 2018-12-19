© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Philanthropies Propose Plan for Inclusive Regional Economic Growth

WKSU | By Mark Urycki
Published December 19, 2018 at 4:21 PM EST
IMG_3126.JPG
WKSU
The Fund for Our Economic Future was formed in 2004. It is an alliance of funders -- foundations, corporations, education institutions, health care systems, business and civic organizations, and government entities -- from across Northeast Ohio.

The consortium of 40 philanthropies in 18 counties of Northeast Ohio has announced a three year plan to expand the region’s economy.  

The Fund for Our Economic Future is putting up $10 million to make it work. 

Cities, counties, and states usually consider attracting any business a success.  But the Fund for Our Economic Future wants them to consider spreading the wealth.

A report from the Fund earlier this year, Two Tomorrows,  found that the region’s economy is flat and black residents are being left out.  The Fund’s new seven point plan focuses on “inclusive growth” for the entire region and minority communities.

According to Fund President Brad Whitehead, "We need to be asking the question 'How does this connect and relate to all of our community and perhaps traditionally disinvested neighborhoods and the like?'" 

Whitehead says the Fund will work with the public and private sectors to create good jobs where workers live and, where job hubs already exist, to create transportation for workers to get there.

Tags

EconomyFund for Our Economic FutureBrad Whiteheadregional development